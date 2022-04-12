Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.