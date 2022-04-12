Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $12,945,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

