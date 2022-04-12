Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medifast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,641,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,498,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medifast by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Medifast by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Medifast by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MED opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $161.44 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.89.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 47.23%.

Several research firms have commented on MED. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

