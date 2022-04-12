Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.18. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

