Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 167,079 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

