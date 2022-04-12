Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 212,831 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

