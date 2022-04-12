Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,463 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of L stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.