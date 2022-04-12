Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,458 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,444,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

