Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 71,123 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 93,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 5.6% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 280.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

FLS stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

