Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,274 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of COLB opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $45.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Columbia Banking System Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

