Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 87.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 556,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 259,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

