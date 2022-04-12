Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.