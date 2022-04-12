Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

ACLS stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.55. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.