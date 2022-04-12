Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

NYSE WGO opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

