Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Navient as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Navient in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Navient by 115.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NAVI opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

