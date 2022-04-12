Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.78. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.