Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.