Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

