Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of TechTarget as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.6% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7,525,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

