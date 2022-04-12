Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,178. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.26. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

