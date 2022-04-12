Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will announce $166.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.90 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $147.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $654.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.42 million to $657.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $716.61 million, with estimates ranging from $696.70 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

MCFT stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $420.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $19,031,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at $4,107,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

