Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will announce $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $29.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.65 billion to $29.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.11 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

