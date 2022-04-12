Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.36 Billion

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to announce $37.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.71 billion to $38.05 billion. Anthem reported sales of $32.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $152.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.34 billion to $164.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.43.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $510.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $526.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

