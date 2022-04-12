Zacks: Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outset Medical.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million.
Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 164,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $60.33.
In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,864. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $26,413,000.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
