Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Earnings of $5.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.94. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $27.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $31.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.44 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:URI traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.80. 526,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,267. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.20 and a 200 day moving average of $341.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

