Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $417.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post $417.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $438.33 million and the lowest is $379.57 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $379.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $756,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after acquiring an additional 859,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

