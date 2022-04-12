Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $7.74 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $50.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 million to $54.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $148.06 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $167.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

EVgo stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

