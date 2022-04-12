Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($2.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.96). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 39,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,689. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.