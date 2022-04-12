Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Savara posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:SVRA remained flat at $$1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,775. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 4,588.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 416,249 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 13.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 70,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 77.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

