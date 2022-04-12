Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Shopify reported sales of $988.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 338,945 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $617.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $698.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,128.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.