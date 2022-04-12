Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 571,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

