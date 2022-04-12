Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) to post $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

GLOB stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.21. 331,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average is $274.46. Globant has a twelve month low of $202.58 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $107,839,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Globant by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Globant by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,468,000 after buying an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

