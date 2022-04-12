Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to post sales of $72.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.18 million and the lowest is $71.27 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $69.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $297.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $305.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $313.41 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $328.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

