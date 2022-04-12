Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Post $2.95 EPS

Analysts expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Sempra also reported earnings per share of $2.95 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $8.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sempra.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Sempra by 27.3% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sempra by 71.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sempra by 106.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $170.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.44%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.