Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Ventas posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ventas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Ventas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 119,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 115,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,236. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.