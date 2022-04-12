Zano (ZANO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $99,668.00

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002206 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $99,668.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,147,371 coins and its circulating supply is 11,117,871 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

