Zayedcoin (ZYD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50.00

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 42% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $10,028.62 and $50.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zayedcoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

Zayedcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “ZayedCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the Bitcoin hashing algorithm and has a 90 second blocktime. ZYD had no ICO or premine and aims to be a “fair launch” cryptocurrency. “

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zayedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zayedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.