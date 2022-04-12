Zebi Token Hits Market Cap of $226,918.17 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $226,918.17 and $1,185.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.85 or 0.07565462 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,708.96 or 1.00043890 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,170,499,030 coins and its circulating supply is 976,844,311 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

