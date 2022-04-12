Zel Price Hits $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00363426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00084422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00094430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004787 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

