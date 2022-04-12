Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $34,708.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,201. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

