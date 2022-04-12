Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Up 956.8% in March

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, an increase of 956.8% from the March 15th total of 31,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZME stock remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 81,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,398. Zhangmen Education has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $164.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46.

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.33 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,000.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.