Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and $339,233.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00104637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

