ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

ZIM stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 123.03%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

