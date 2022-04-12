ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Trading 7.6% Higher

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.77. 13,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 375,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.