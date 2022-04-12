Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $70.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.