Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $747,385.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $747,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00.

ZM stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,245,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,235. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average is $183.63. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after buying an additional 789,132 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

