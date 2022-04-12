Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 2,256 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZM traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,235. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

