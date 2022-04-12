Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,355 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

