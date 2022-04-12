Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,284 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

