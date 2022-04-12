Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

